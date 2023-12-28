ADVERTISEMENT

Plantation workers stage protest in Salem

December 28, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Neelamalai Plantation Workers Union staged a protest seeking salary hike on Thursday.

More than 250 workers participated in the protest at Fort Maidan, near the Salem Corporation office. They urged the district administration to interfere in the issue and ensure salary for plantation workers in Yercaud, and bonus and other facilities as per the rules and in accordance with court orders.

They raised slogans regarding their demands and staged a road roko. Following this, the town police arrested the workers, including 160 women, and lodged them at a marriage hall. Later, they were released.

