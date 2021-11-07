Plantation workers seek higher wages

The Tamil Nadu Plantation Workers Union affiliated to AITUC and former Valparai MLA M. Arumugam have appealed to the Chief Minister to revise the minimum wages for plantation workers and fix it at ₹240 a day.

In a memorandum to Minister V. Senthil Balaji, the union said the wage agreement for the plantation workers in the State was concluded in June this year. The government had said in August that basic minimum wages will be notified. However, the government order for this is yet to be issued. The basic per day wages for plantation workers should be fixed at ₹240, the union said.

Similarly, the plantations in Valparai employ nearly 25,000 workers. They do not own houses and come to Valparai from different parts of the State. The government should give each worker three cents and free house, the union said.

Mr. Arumugam said the Minister had assured them that he would do the needful.