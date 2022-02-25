Plantation activities begin in Yercaud

Flower pots being readied for the annual flower show at Yercaud in Salem district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Horticulture Department has begun plantation activities for the annual flower show in Yercaud here.

The flower show is hosted at Anna Park and five other parks - Lake park, Rose Garden, Government Botanical Garden I and II and Genetic Heritage Garden - in the hill station during the month of May.

The flower show is one of the major attractions of the festival and various floral structures using exotic and domestic flower varieties are set up here. The Horticulture Department has begun nurturing flower seedlings in pots and for flower beds.

According to officials from Horticulture Department, flower seedlings have been brought from Kolkata among other places. The seedlings are being readied in over 10,000 pots besides the flower beds.

The officials said 4,000 seedlings of Dahlia flowers had been brought from Kolkata. Besides, flower varieties such as balsam, carnation, denia, salvia, lupins and begonia, a few other exotic varieties were being readied for the annual event.