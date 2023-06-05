Plant saplings along road in Ukkadam: NGO petitions Coimbatore Collector

June 05, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As part of increasing the green cover in the city, an NGO, marking World Environment Day, petitioned the Collector on Monday requesting sapling plantation alongside the State Highway road in Ukkadam leading to Karumbukadai.

The members of Makkal Pasumai Iyakkam along with school students dressed up as trees, submitted the petition asking the Highways Department to implement the initiative.

Farmers submit petition

Members of the All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee submitted a petition at the Collectorate on Monday, demanding that the Centre take action against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment charges.

In a statement, the committee said, “The wrestlers who had decided to immerse their medals in the Ganga as a mark of protest were intercepted by farmer leaders in Haryana, after which the athletes decided to return to the capital. This is a call to farmers across the nation to support these wrestlers.”

The Centre must arrest the Minister, they said in the statement.

