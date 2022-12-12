Plans to upgrade 15 tourist locations in T.N., says Tourism Minister

December 12, 2022 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu government plans to upgrade the infrastructure of nearly 15 tourist destinations in the State under a Tourism Development Project, said Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan, in Coimbatore, on Monday.

Talking to presspersons after inaugurating the renovated building of Hotel Tamil Nadu in Gandhipuram, the Minister said the Tourism Department has been renovating and upgrading the infrastructure of Hotels Tamil Nadu at the Island Grounds in Chennai, Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Kancheepuram and Ranipet.

The infrastructure enhancement will help the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) to increase its competitiveness and attract more tourists. Because of the upgradation, more people may prefer to stay at Hotel Tamil Nadu at an affordable cost, and it will increase the revenue for the government, he added.

Under the Tourism Development Project, popular destinations such as Pirappanvalasai, Javadi Hills, Kollimalai, Yelagiri, Hogenakkal, Poompuhar, and a few other lakes in the State will be taken up for infrastructure improvement.

The Minister also held a review of the preparatory work for the Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival, scheduled in January 2023 at Pollachi.