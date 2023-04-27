Plans to shift evening uzhavar sandhai from RS Puram to Kurichi in Coimbatore

April 27, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Agriculture Marketing Department here plans to shift the evening uzhavar sandhai from RS Puram to Kurichi.

An uzhavar sandhai that is open during evening hours was started at RS Puram on trial basis about six months ago. Initially, it was planned to have stalls only by the farmer producer organisations (FPOs). However, there are a couple of shops run by FPOs that are open in the morning hours too at RS Puram, selling grocery and value added agri products. Since the response to the evening uzhavar sandhai remains lukewarm, the Department has proposed shifting of it from RS Puram to Kurichi.

Officials said the Kurichi and Sundarapuram uzhavar sandhais were located within 2 km distance and since the crowd was high at Sundarapuram uzhavar sandhai in the morning, the footfalls were relatively less at Kurichi in the morning. So, it was proposed to have an evening uzhavar sandhai also at Kurichi where both farmers and FPOs would put up stalls.

Further, Kurichi was an industrial area and the workers would return home in the evening. The uzhavar sandhai in the evenings would attract more buyers, they said.

The Department had sought the approval from its higher officials and the District Collector for shifting of the uzhavar sandhai to Kurichi for evenings.

The Corporation was also completing works for a proper access road to the uzhavar sandhai at Kurichi and it was expected to be ready for public use soon, they added.

