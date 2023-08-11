Plans to desilt Ooty lake: conservationists ask for environmental assessment in view of lake being a bird hotbed

August 11, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

After almost a decade, there are plans to desilt the polluted Ooty Lake, with the Special Area Development Programme (SADP) forwarding a proposal for the project to the government.

Local residents and conservationists have for years called on the district administration to undertake cleaning of the lake, which has become a hotbed for wetland bird species in the district.

During the recent bird count conducted across all lakes, water bodies and wetlands across the Nilgiris, the highest density of birds and the most species was recorded at the lake, with over 600 birds belonging to 27 species being recorded. In fact, out of the 35 total species recorded in the count, 27 were recorded at the lake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said that the last time the lake was desilted was more than 10 years ago, and that plastic and waste, along with silt carried through the Kodappamund channel has led to the lake becoming silted.

Work on desilting the lake, if approved is to be undertaken by the Water Resources Department (WRD) of the Public Works Department, with the SADP playing the role of funding agency.

Conservationists have welcomed the move, with the caveat that an environmental assessment be done before desilting work is undertaken, as the lake and the area surrounding it has become a good wetland providing an important habitat to a number of wetland bird species.

N. Moinudheen, an independent researcher from the Nilgiris who has been recording the birds visiting the lake, said that siltation of the lake is a perennial problem due to sewage being pumped directly into the lake through the Kodappamund channel. The sewage treatment facility at the mouth of the lake is simply inadequate to deal with the large quantities of sewage and silt flowing into the lake, said a conservationist from the Nilgiris.

Mr. Moinudheen, highlighting the role that wetland flora, comprising native swamp grasses play in combating pollution by filtering out pollutants from a waterbody, said that a portion of land adjoining the Ooty lake, now under the control of the T.N. Fisheries Department, is a flourishing wetland ecosystem. “A similar portion of the land adjoining the lake can be developed, by planting native, wetland species of plants and grasses,” he said, adding that restoring a portion of the lake just adjoining the sewage treatment facility can help to prevent the future siltation of the lake.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.