Plans to denotify 20% of all land protected by TNPPF Act in the Nilgiris

April 16, 2023 - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The district committee formed under the Tamil Nadu Preservation of Private Forests (TNPPF) Act, 1949, has recommended that a fifth of all land protected under the Act in the Nilgiris be de-notified and exempt from its purview.

The Act is aimed at protecting forests lying in crucial wildlife corridors adjoining the forests. In the Nilgiris, it applies to land in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) and the Gudalur forest divisions.

The Act specifies that people enjoying possession of land notified under the Act must approach the district-level committee, headed by the Collector, to obtain permission before transferring land ownership. It also prohibits any non-forest activity without the permission of the district-level committee. Five villages in Udhagamandalam taluk and 10 in Gudalur taluk are covered by the Act.

The TNPPF Act is “to prevent the indiscriminate destruction of private forests” and applies to “private forests...having a contiguous area exceeding 2 hectares which may be declared by the district gazette to be forests”.

Some of the land notified under the Act falls within the notified Segur Elephant Corridor, which is home to wildlife such as elephants, tigers, vultures, leopards, striped hyenas and other rare and endangered species. In 2022, the district-level committee, headed by the Collector, recommended to the high-level committee that around 5,218 hectares out of the total extent of 26,603 hectares notified under the Act be exempted.

The committee stated that there were a total of 15,273 survey fields having less than 2 hectares in area, as since the notification, various land transactions have taken place and land been sub-divided till the law began to be strictly enforced after 2009, when the Tamil Nadu government, under then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, notified the Segur Elephant Corridor.

Misrepresentation of the law

Conservationists argued that the land adjoining the boundary of a reserve forest, having a contiguous forest area of two hectares and above, are covered by the Act.

They, however, said there was a misunderstanding or misrepresentation of the law, with the recommendation allowing landowners and survey fields measuring less than two hectares to be exempted from the Act. “Even if one person holds land or if a survey field is less than 2 hectares, the Act will still be applicable as the land notified is contiguous with the boundary of a reserve forest, which together with the land in question will exceed the two-hectare threshold as defined in the Act.”

Officials from the district administration stated that many pieces of land, including that of the government, had been inadvertently notified under the Act. “There is one portion of the land notified under the Act just near the Gudalur bus stand. How can that be a forest? There have been some errors in what land was included under the Act in 1991, and the district-level committee has forwarded the recommendation to correct these discrepancies,” said an official who requested anonymity.

“Some of the land notified is only a few cents in area. People here are facing so much hardship to sell the land or obtain permission to develop it for their livelihoods,” he added, stating that the high-level committee had still not accepted the recommendations.

Damage to neighbouring habitats, local wildlife: activists

N. Mohanraj, a Nilgiris-based conservationist, said the recommendations were dangerous. “The spirit of the TNPPF Act, when it was first brought in, was to protect habitats and wildlife corridors that are in possession of private landholders. The strength of the Elephant Corridor notification is linked to the TNPPF Act, and if such a measure is approved, it will lead to not just more damage to habitats in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve but also forests in O’Valley and many areas of Gudalur,” said Mr. Mohanraj.

He also pointed to recent instances of negative interactions between humans and wildlife in MTR, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and Gudalur, stating that if the land is denotified, the number of negative human-animal interactions would increase due to the impact on crucial wildlife corridors in the Sigur plateau.

Activists have also raised concerns that if the areas are denotified by the State Government, then it could lead to uncontrolled development from the tourism industry, at the cost to local wildlife. It could also lead to lands being denotified in other districts too where the TNPPF Act is in place, they said.

On April 12, the district administration issued a press release stating that people holding lands over two hectares in areas notified under the act will have to apply through an online portal to register documents for approval by the district-level committee to sell their land.

“This implies that people holding less than two hectares will not have to apply for permission. Even if the recommendations made by the district-level committee are accepted, only after a Government Order is passed by the government can the lands be denotified,” said a conservationist, who stated that there needed to be more clarity on how the TNPPF Act is being applied in the Nilgiris.

“We are all concerned that the move to denotify the lands is a step towards diluting the TNPPF Act, which has been upheld in the courts on multiple occasions whenever it was challenged. Such a huge swath of land being denotified will inevitably and significantly weaken the notification of the Segur Elephant Corridor,” said Mr. Mohanraj.