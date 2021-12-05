‘Plans on to improve tourism sector in State’

Coimbatore

05 December 2021 00:27 IST

The State government has several proposals to upgrade the services provided by Hotel Tamilnadu and to improve tourism sector in the State, according to an official here. Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan visited the hotel here on Friday. There are plans to tie up the hotels with food delivery applications. There are several proposals to offer better service and improve the business at the hotels. These will be announced by the Chief Minister and then come into force, the official said.

