Nilgiris Collector discusses plans for “alternative, sustainable” tourism

Updated - September 01, 2024 06:19 pm IST

Published - September 01, 2024 06:18 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris district administration convened a meeting with various stakeholders on Saturday to devise plans for “alternative, sustainable tourism” in the district.

District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru held a meeting to identify traditional trekking routes, heritage bungalows with historical significance, and steps that can be taken to promote tourism to these places. She also discussed measures to maintain these routes and buildings.

Stakeholders were also consulted on the potential for rural tourism, tourism at tea estates, heritage walks, cemetery tourism, and horticultural walks. Discussions also took place regarding the potential to promote tourism at the Chinese Prison at Naduvattam, where the British had imprisoned Chinese Prisoners of War (POWs) and used them for cultivating tea in the district. These initiatives to promote tourism to these “alternative tourism sites” were part of the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme, aimed at developing sustainable and responsible tourism destinations across the country.

Present at the meeting, were officials from the Department of Horticulture, Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission, Tourism Department, Udhagamandalam municipality, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, Nilgiris district police and forest department.

