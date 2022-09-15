Plans for a jewellery park in Coimbatore 

Tamilnadu Jewellers Federation has plans to develop a jewellery park in Coimbatore.

According to B. Sabarinath, who is elected president of the federation and is also the president of Coimbatore Jewellers’ Association, Coimbatore is a major hub for jewellery manufacturing and it needs a training institute for workers in this sector.

The Coimbatore Jewellers Association has plans to set up a jewellery training institute and manufacturing park here. This will be taken up by the Tamilnadu Jewellers Federation too.

The park will house existing units that want to go in for expansion and new units. The goldsmithies here need spacious worksheds and the park will look at having such facilities. The plan is to set up a training institute for workers and a manufacturing park on five to 10 acres.

“We are preparing a detailed project report and expect support from the Central and State governments to develop the park,” he said.

About 25,000 migrant workers employed at the smithies here returned home during the pandemic and only 75 % have returned. After the lockdowns, jewellery sales has revived and business has improved. So, jewellery manufacturers face shortage of workers.