Planning committee to create database of Coimbatore district’s resources

July 01, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - COIMBATORE

The district planning committee plans to develop a portal with data of the natural and human resources in Coimbatore district. This was decided at the first meeting of the committee held here recently.

The newly-elected members of the committee, the elected representatives of the district, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and head of the committee Shanthimathi Asokan participated in the meeting. The committee will integrate the development proposals of panchayats, town panchayats, panchayat unions, municipalities and Corporation in the district and prepare a comprehensive development plan. It will take up different subjects such as protection of the environment and infrastructure development in the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.