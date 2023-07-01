Planning committee to create database of Coimbatore district’s resources

July 01, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - COIMBATORE

The district planning committee plans to develop a portal with data of the natural and human resources in Coimbatore district. This was decided at the first meeting of the committee held here recently.

The newly-elected members of the committee, the elected representatives of the district, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and head of the committee Shanthimathi Asokan participated in the meeting. The committee will integrate the development proposals of panchayats, town panchayats, panchayat unions, municipalities and Corporation in the district and prepare a comprehensive development plan. It will take up different subjects such as protection of the environment and infrastructure development in the district.