ADVERTISEMENT

Plan to widen Thoppur ghat road in Dharmapuri to prevent accidents: Collector

February 02, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Shanthi held a joint consultative meeting with stakeholders to prevent accidents on Thoppur ghat road on NH 44 here. The consultation comes in the wake of a massive accident in Thoppur less than a fortnight ago, involving a speeding truck and a car leading to multiple collisions and casualties from a single family.

ALSO READ
Death toll in Dharmapuri’s Thoppur accident rises, CM Stalin announces solatium

According to the Collector, treacherous bends and the sloping gradient of the road on select pockets of Thoppur ghat are the primary reason for the recurring accidents.

ALSO READ
Three killed in collisions in Thoppur ghat section in Dharmapuri

To curb accidents, a flyover at ₹702 crore had been conceived by the NHAI. As of date, Expressions of Interest had been elicited and the bids would be finalised by February end. The project would be completed in 3 years, the Collector said.

Further, land was being acquired for a ground-level bridge and service road to Thoppur and Mettur Anjenayar temple and for the U bend. Lands were being acquired in Dharmapuri and Salem and along with 13.427 ha of forest land.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the long-term plans aside, as an immediate intervention, the administration has proposed to widen the road by 5.50 metres. A detailed project report has been forwarded for sanction. Further, the forking of the road upto the twin bridge that was the site of the accident is also being planned. The road is proposed to be divided by bollards to make separate tracks for heavy vehicles and two-wheelers.

The meeting follows a review and an inspection by the Collector as the head of the District Road Safety committee along with the Superintendent of Police, Revenue, NHAI, Regional Transport Officer and the concessionaire L&T toll plaza earlier.

Superintendent of Police Stephen Jesupatham, and Project Officer, Salem, Srinivasalu were among the officials present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US