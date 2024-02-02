GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plan to widen Thoppur ghat road in Dharmapuri to prevent accidents: Collector

February 02, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Shanthi held a joint consultative meeting with stakeholders to prevent accidents on Thoppur ghat road on NH 44 here. The consultation comes in the wake of a massive accident in Thoppur less than a fortnight ago, involving a speeding truck and a car leading to multiple collisions and casualties from a single family.

According to the Collector, treacherous bends and the sloping gradient of the road on select pockets of Thoppur ghat are the primary reason for the recurring accidents.

To curb accidents, a flyover at ₹702 crore had been conceived by the NHAI. As of date, Expressions of Interest had been elicited and the bids would be finalised by February end. The project would be completed in 3 years, the Collector said.

Further, land was being acquired for a ground-level bridge and service road to Thoppur and Mettur Anjenayar temple and for the U bend. Lands were being acquired in Dharmapuri and Salem and along with 13.427 ha of forest land.

However, the long-term plans aside, as an immediate intervention, the administration has proposed to widen the road by 5.50 metres. A detailed project report has been forwarded for sanction. Further, the forking of the road upto the twin bridge that was the site of the accident is also being planned. The road is proposed to be divided by bollards to make separate tracks for heavy vehicles and two-wheelers.

The meeting follows a review and an inspection by the Collector as the head of the District Road Safety committee along with the Superintendent of Police, Revenue, NHAI, Regional Transport Officer and the concessionaire L&T toll plaza earlier.

Superintendent of Police Stephen Jesupatham, and Project Officer, Salem, Srinivasalu were among the officials present.

