Coimbatore

Plan to turn the Nilgiris district organic within three years

The Nilgiris Collector J. Innocent Divya handing over certificate to an organic farmer at the Kisan Mela in Udhagamandalam.

The Nilgiris Collector J. Innocent Divya handing over certificate to an organic farmer at the Kisan Mela in Udhagamandalam.   | Photo Credit: M_Sathyamoorthy

more-in

‘First phase of the plan to be implemented from next month’

The Nilgiris District Collector, J. Innocent Divya, has said that a plan is in place to make the district a chemical-fertilizer free, organic district over the next three years.

Addressing the farmers and members of the public at the Kisan Mela held here on Thursday, Ms. Divya said that there were plans to eventually phase-out chemical fertilizers being used in the district, with the first phase of the plan set to be implemented from next month.

She said that efforts were being undertaken to protect biodiversity and prevent chemical fertilizers having a knock-on effect on wildlife.

There were fears that the use of chemical fertilizers in agricultural areas was having an effect on human population too, with a higher incidence of kidney-related illnesses, and also cancer becoming more prevalent in certain pockets.

The district administration, with the help of the Horticulture Department was also preparing a map detailing the areas where organic farming is being practised.

In a bid to increase the use of organic fertilizers, the district administration was also working with the Animal Husbandry Department to purchase a few hundred cattle to be given to farmers using organic farming practices to grow their crops.

S. Duraisamy, Regional Joint Director of the Department of Animal Husbandry in the Nilgiris, said at the event that the Horticulture Department would identify the beneficiaries of the scheme, with funds being sought from the Special Area Development Programme for the initiative.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 1:55:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/plan-to-turn-the-nilgiris-district-organic-within-three-years/article30132721.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY