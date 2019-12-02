Plan to turn the Nilgiris district organic within three years

The Nilgiris District Collector, J. Innocent Divya, has said that a plan is in place to make the district a chemical-fertilizer free, organic district over the next three years.

Addressing the farmers and members of the public at the Kisan Mela held here on Thursday, Ms. Divya said that there were plans to eventually phase-out chemical fertilizers being used in the district, with the first phase of the plan set to be implemented from next month.

She said that efforts were being undertaken to protect biodiversity and prevent chemical fertilizers having a knock-on effect on wildlife.

There were fears that the use of chemical fertilizers in agricultural areas was having an effect on human population too, with a higher incidence of kidney-related illnesses, and also cancer becoming more prevalent in certain pockets.

The district administration, with the help of the Horticulture Department was also preparing a map detailing the areas where organic farming is being practised.

In a bid to increase the use of organic fertilizers, the district administration was also working with the Animal Husbandry Department to purchase a few hundred cattle to be given to farmers using organic farming practices to grow their crops.

S. Duraisamy, Regional Joint Director of the Department of Animal Husbandry in the Nilgiris, said at the event that the Horticulture Department would identify the beneficiaries of the scheme, with funds being sought from the Special Area Development Programme for the initiative.