Plan to shift injured leopard to Chennai for better treatment

The Forest Department plans to shift an injured female leopard, which was rescued from Sirumugai near Coimbatore on Sunday, to Vandalur Zoo in Chennai for better treatment.

Improvement

Officials with the Department said that the leopard showed signs of slight improvement on Tuesday following the treatment provided since Sunday evening.

The leopard was found trapped in a barbed wire fence of a private land at Mothepalayam village within the limits of Sirumugai forest range of Coimbatore Forest Division on Sunday. It had a severe wound caused by a snare and a fracture in the backbone.

Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sugumar and Rajesh Kumar from government veterinary clinic at Thekkampatti administered fluids, antibiotics and vitamins to the leopard.

The wound caused by the snare around its body close to fore legs were sutured. The veterinarians opined that the fracture on backbone and severe damage of veins could have paralysed the back portion of the carnivore.

They also collected blood sample from the leopard which was examined in a laboratory here. Test result showed that the leopard aged around 18 months was anaemic.

Senior officials of the Department held discussions with the veterinarians on the possibilities of recovery of the animal if it were to be shifted to Vandalur Zoo in Chennai.