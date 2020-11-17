Plan to reduce number of COVID-19 care centres in Erode as cases drop

With the number of COVID-19 active cases in the district dropping significantly, the administration has proposed to reduce the number of special centres established in schools and colleges to treat patients.

In April, COVID-19 patients were treated at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai. When cases started to increase, nine special centres were set up at schools, colleges and marriage halls in Perundurai, Anthiyur, Gobichettipalayam, Talavadi and in Erode city.

As on November 16, a total of 11,662 cases were reported in the district, with 10,946 recoveries, 580 active cases and 136 deaths. The average number of cases reported every day in the district had also dropped from over 85 cases to less than 70 in the past one week.

Collector C. Kathiravan said the administration was planning to reduce the number of special centres as there was a drop in the positive cases. Only after a week, it would be known whether cases would go up as people travelled for Deepavali. “If the number of positive cases does not rise, the special centres will be reduced and community centres will be utilised to accommodate the patients,” he added.