Plan to plant fodder grass in forests for elephants, other herbivores

With the growth of invasive plant species and the lack of fodder in forests contributing to straying of wild elephants into human habitations in Coimbatore Forest Division, the Forest Department is planning a project to plant fodder grass in select forest ranges.

During his recent field visits in the forest division, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden S. Yuvaraj enquired with forest officials on the feasibility of planting fodder grass in forest ranges where invasive plant species occupy the landscape.

According to officials with the department, invasive plant species including Lantana camara, prosopis juliflora and parthenium are present in all the seven forest ranges.

The spread of these plants have significantly reduced the growth of native plants and grasses that form a major part of the diet of animals like elephants, they said.

District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh said the department was concerned about this and had taken a serious note of the growth of invasive plant species.

“Prosopis juliflora dominates the flora of places like Pethikuttai of Sirumugai range. We have plans to plant fodder grass in such places,” he said.

According to him, a study was required to find forest areas that lacked enough fodder herbivores, based on which planting of fodder grass could be initiated. He said the department might also seek the expertise of institutions that provided scientific and technical advice.

A.J.T. Johnsingh, former dean of the Wildlife Institute of India, felt that the introduction of fodder grass suitable for the landscape would bring good results as proved in forest areas of other States such as Madhya Predesh.

“In Phen Wildlife Sanctuary, the satellite core of Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, the Forest Department removed lantana camara with its roots soon after the rain. They ploughed the land and laid tall grass with seeds. The staff also removed lantana seedlings that came up on the land. The area turned into a grassland in four years,” he said.