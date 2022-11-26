Plan to give Pongal gifts to welfare board members in Tamil Nadu

November 26, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The State government will soon decide on giving financial and material support to welfare board members for Pongal, said Ponkumar, chairman of the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, here on Saturday.

Mr. Ponkumar told presspersons that the board had written to the Finance Minister for permission. It would also discuss with the Chief Minister and take a decision.

He said that after the DMK government came to power, 15 lakh workers had registered with the welfare boards. In the construction sector alone, 7.5 lakh new members were registered in the last one-and-a half years. In Coimbatore district, there were 1.43 lakh workers totally in the welfare boards. The government has planned to give ₹400 crore a year to 10,000 workers to help them construct a house. So far, 631 applications were received in Coimbatore district and about 200 have been scrutinised for approval. If a worker had at least 300 sq.ft land, he will get ₹ 4 lakh. For those without land, plans were on to support them to buy houses constructed by Tamil Nadu Urban Development Board.

The government was also trying to simplify procedures for workers to enroll in the boards. Efforts were also on to encourage more construction workers to apply for assistance to build their house, he said.

Mr. Ponkumar added that there were also plans to re-start skill training for construction workers to generate employment opportunities.