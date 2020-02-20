Plan to develop two roads to Pollachi

Coimbatore

20 February 2020 00:11 IST

The State Highways Department plans to widen the road between Zamin Uthukuli and Aachipatti and develop an alternative road from Coimbatore to Pollachi.

Two-lane

The Zamin Uthukuli to Aachipatti road is a rural road and it will be widened into a two-lane, straight one with paved shoulders. This is part of a ring road for Pollachi, according to officials in the Department

Other project

The other project is a new road between Chettipalayam and Koilpalayam for nearly 25 km and it is said to be a two-lane bypass road.

According to sources, both the projects will involve acquisition of fertile agriculture lands.

“Roads should be developed only where there is a need and not in every place. However, that does not seem to be the agenda of the Government,” said P.R. Natarajan, Coimbatore MP.

Need-based projects

“The State Highways Department should look at need-based projects and finalise road development work only after discussing with the public. They should explain the details of a project and the type of lands that will be affected. Even the road users are kept in the dark for most projects.

Gandhipuram flyover

The Gandhipuram flyover was constructed without taking into consideration the suggestions of the public and now two ramps are planned. Is this not additional cost ?

“The existing road between Pollachi and Coimbatore is widened. If there is a need for an alternative road, why not develop alternative roads between Coimbatore and Erode and Coimbatore and Mettupalayam too?” asks K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause.

Petitions submitted

Nataraj, who will lose half an acre of agriculture land, says he had submitted petitions against the project to officials and elected representatives several times.

“They have not yet measured my land physically. But, it is said the survey is completed. There are many who are small-scale farmers and will lose substantial land to this project,” he said.