Coimbatore

Plan to conduct weekly grievance meeting via video conferencing

The district administration is planning to conduct weekly grievance redressal meeting via video conferencing from July 26.

District Collector Shreya P. Singh said in a release that weekly grievance meetings had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. As the State government has provided various relaxations at present, the district administration would be addressing public grievances through video conferencing.

Ms. Singh said that the public could visit taluk office, BDO office, municipality or town panchayat office and convey their petitions to the district administration through video conferencing and the grievances would be addressed at the earliest.


