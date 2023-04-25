Plan envisages almost 27% credit growth in Coimbatore district

April 25, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

Coimbatore district will look at almost 27 % higher credit flow to various sectors in 2023-24 compared to last year.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati released the Annual Credit Plan on Tuesday and the first copy was received by Deputy General Manager of Canara Bank Shobit Asthana.

The Anual Credit Plan (ACP) is looking at ₹ 35,170 crore credit outgo from the banks in the district, which is ₹7,470 crore higher than last financial year. The plan is based on the Potential Linked Credit Plan prepared by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

According to the district lead bank manager Kousalya Devi, the ACP looks at ₹15,000 crore credit flow for agriculture sector, ₹18,850 crore for MSMEs, and ₹1, 320 crore for other priority sector.

The target last fiscal for MSMEs and agri sectors were ₹15,000 crore and ₹12,000 crore respectively. The banks in the district exceeded these targets. Both the sectors have significant presence in the district and hence, lending to both are high.

In the agriculture sector, loans disbursed are for sheds, rural godowns, irrigation, crops, etc. In the case of MSMEs, the sector is doing well and hence lending will increase, she said.