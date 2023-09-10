Plaint filed against Kodanad case prime accused’s brother

September 10, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - Salem

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s aide and Salem urban district secretary R. Elangovan on Saturday filed a complaint against C. Dhanapal, brother of C. Kanagaraj, the prime accused in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case.

He told reporters after submitting a complaint petition to the Salem SP that a few days ago, Mr. Dhanapal had given an interview to mediapersons, in which he claimed that he had handed over bags to him at the Salem New Bus Stand. This was not true, Mr. Elangovan said, adding: that Mr. Dhanapal was being directed by the ruling DMK and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

He further claimed that in an interview with a YouTube channel two days ago, Mr. Dhanapal’s wife had said that her husband had been mentally unstable for the past 15 years and sought police protection for her and her children. “We have sought submitted a petition to the SP’s office, seeking action against Mr. Dhanapal for spreading false information. As he raised allegations against me, I lodged a complaint against him.”

