Plaint against caste panchayat members in Talavadi Hills

12 October 2020 23:06 IST

Stating that members of caste panchayats were imposing various restrictions that affect them, five families from Talavadi Hills submitted a petition to the district police demanding action against their caste leaders here on Monday.

The petition submitted by them from Nethaji Circle area in Talavadi and signed by 19 family members said that they belong to Kurumbar community and were residing at the hills for many generations. They said that their community heads had framed rules and initiate action against the community members if they violate it. Action includes levying fine and disowning families from the community, they said.

They said that there are 300 families in their community and leaders continue to orally abuse many members in the public which affects all. “We had opposed their decisions and all our five families were kept away from our community”, they said and added that other members of the community were threatened not to talk to us.

Their petition said that their normal life was affected due to the restrictions and the future of their children is also in question. “Strict action is needed against those leaders to ensure that we live with our community people without problem”, they added. The families also listed out the names of 16 persons whose decision affects them.