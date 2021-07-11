Placing food in garbage vehicle was a deliberate act, finds Corporation inquiry

Picture showing a food tray on the vehicle parked at the Zone went viral on social media, with conservancy workers’ associations alleging that the Corporation was careless when it came to distributing food, particularly to frontline workers.

Placing in a garbage-carrying vehicle on July 3 the food meant for distribution to frontline workers in East Zone was a deliberate attempt, a Coimbatore Corporation inquiry has shown.

Based on the picture, media reports, the Corporation Commissioner, Raja Gopal Sunkara, had asked Assistant Commissioner, Personnel, N. Annadurai and City Health Officer S. Raja to find out the truth.

Sources familiar with the findings of the inquiry said during the course of the probe a video clipping came to light, drivers working in East Zone came forward to share their version of the event and a few other people also narrated what they say.

The inquiry had revealed that that the worker who placed the food tray in the vehicle, Sreedhar, had 10 days prior to the incident made a similar attempt. The driver of the vehicle had chided him for doing so and warned not to do so.

On July 3, the driver who had warned Sreedhar was away on an assignment and a substitute was on duty. Using the opportunity, Sreedhar placed the food tray in the garbage vehicle for a while until a few members of a conservancy workers’ association clicked pictures.

Sreedhar then took out the tray, placed it on a two-wheeler for distribution to frontline workers, the sources said and added that the sequence of events clearly showed that it was a deliberate attempt to malign the Corporation in general and the Sanitary Inspector of Wards 59, 60, 61, 62, 63 and 64, M. Dhanapalan.

Sreedhar and the association members did so to put the sanitary inspector in a spot of bother because the latter had reassigned the task given to a few domestic breeding checkers – he had removed them from door-to-door survey and tasked them sweeping roads as they were found inefficient.

This came to light when Sreedhar reportedly confessed to deliberating placing the food tray in the garbage vehicle, the sources also said and added that the Corporation had since suspended Sreedhar.

The Sanitary Inspector had also placed a request to the Commissioner to act against the association members because they lay in wait at the East Zone office on July 3 to click pictures of this, the sources added.