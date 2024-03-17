Places for conducting public meetings identified in Namakkal: District Collector

March 17, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

A total of 20 to 25 places have been identified in Namakkal district for conducting public meetings for elections, said District Collector S. Uma on Sunday.

At a meeting held on Sunday with representatives of recognised political parties regarding the Lok Sabha elections, the Collector instructed the political parties to comply with the model code of conduct (MCC).

The Namakkal Parliamentary Constituency has a total of 14.44 lakh voters, including 7.04 lakh men, 7.39 lakh women, and 156 third-gender voters. A total of 1,660 polling booths will be set up for the elections and 18 flying squads and 18 static monitoring teams were formed. To receive complaints, a control room was set up at the Namakkal Collectorate and it will function 24 hours a day. Regarding MCC violations, the public can call the toll-free number 1800-425-7021, she said.

Ms. Uma told reporters that 20 to 25 places were identified in the district and political parties should apply online to hold meetings at these places. Through the cVigil app, two complaints were received from Saturday evening to Sunday morning from the Rasipuram Assembly Constituency regarding removal of flex banners. The assistant returning officer looked into the complaints immediately. Social media are monitored strictly to avoid circulation of fake news, the Collector added.

Namakkal District Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Rajesh Kannan said that 10 check-posts have been set up along the district borders and police are deployed in these places on a 24x7 basis and will conduct vehicle checks. Temporary check-posts will be set up inside the district at various places and these will function for two hours in one place and move to the next place. People should not share unverified news or rumours on social media, as that will attract registration of cases against them under the Information Technology Act and IPC, he added.