GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Places for conducting public meetings identified in Namakkal: District Collector

March 17, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector S. Uma at a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties in Namakkal on Sunday.

District Collector S. Uma at a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties in Namakkal on Sunday. | Photo Credit: DIPR

A total of 20 to 25 places have been identified in Namakkal district for conducting public meetings for elections, said District Collector S. Uma on Sunday.

At a meeting held on Sunday with representatives of recognised political parties regarding the Lok Sabha elections, the Collector instructed the political parties to comply with the model code of conduct (MCC).

The Namakkal Parliamentary Constituency has a total of 14.44 lakh voters, including 7.04 lakh men, 7.39 lakh women, and 156 third-gender voters. A total of 1,660 polling booths will be set up for the elections and 18 flying squads and 18 static monitoring teams were formed. To receive complaints, a control room was set up at the Namakkal Collectorate and it will function 24 hours a day. Regarding MCC violations, the public can call the toll-free number 1800-425-7021, she said.

Ms. Uma told reporters that 20 to 25 places were identified in the district and political parties should apply online to hold meetings at these places. Through the cVigil app, two complaints were received from Saturday evening to Sunday morning from the Rasipuram Assembly Constituency regarding removal of flex banners. The assistant returning officer looked into the complaints immediately. Social media are monitored strictly to avoid circulation of fake news, the Collector added.

Namakkal District Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Rajesh Kannan said that 10 check-posts have been set up along the district borders and police are deployed in these places on a 24x7 basis and will conduct vehicle checks. Temporary check-posts will be set up inside the district at various places and these will function for two hours in one place and move to the next place. People should not share unverified news or rumours on social media, as that will attract registration of cases against them under the Information Technology Act and IPC, he added. 

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.