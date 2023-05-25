ADVERTISEMENT

Police to introduce change in traffic pattern at Singanallur junction in Coimbatore city

May 25, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The traffic congestion at Singanallur junction in Coimbatore on Thursday evening. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

In a move to decongest Singanallur junction, one of the busiest traffic junctions on Trichy Road here, the police have decided to introduce changes in the traffic pattern on a trial basis. As per the plan, vehicles from Vellalore Road to Ramanathapuram can take the free left as usual. Vehicles from Vellalore Road to Kamarajar Road (towards Avinashi Road) should also take the free left and take a ‘U’ turn near the Uzhavar Santhai. These vehicles can take the free left at the signal to enter Kamarajar Road to proceed further. Vehicles from Kamarajar Road to Trichy Road will be allowed to take the free left to proceed towards Ondipudur. Vehicles that need to proceed to Vellalore Road and Ramanathapuram Road should take the free left and then take a ‘U’ turn near Chennai Mobiles showroom. To ensure free flow of traffic, parking of vehicles in front of shops will be regulated between the two ‘U’ turns. Based on the instruction of Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, a team of officials comprising Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N. Mathivanan and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic-East) Saravanan visited the junction and prepared the plan in an attempt to decongest the junction.  As per the plan, vehicles from Ramanathapuram to Vellalore Road will get 30 seconds to cross the road at the signal. A similar crossing time of 30 seconds will be given to vehicles from Ondipudur side to Kamarajar Road.   A senior police officer said the new traffic pattern on a trial basis is likely to be introduced from Friday. If found effective, the new pattern will be continued further. 

