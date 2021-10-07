Pit dug for UGD works left open, say residents

07 October 2021 00:05 IST

Upset over the contractor’s refusal to close the pit dug for underground drainage (UGD) system, the residents in Kitchipalayam (Ward 33) on Wednesday started dumping debris in the pit to close it by themselves.

The residents said that the road was dug two months ago for carrying out underground drainage work by the contractor appointed by the Corporation. Even after completion of the work a month ago, the pit has been left open.

The pit posed a grave threat to motorists and other road users, the residents said. Their petitions to civic body demanding closure of the pit have not been answered. They alleged that the pits were leading to accidents.

Though the residents have started dumping debris to close the pits, they wanted the Corporation to complete the works and re-lay the road at the earliest.