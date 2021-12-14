Pistol found abandoned on roadside at Mahalingapuram in Pollachi

‘The weapon will be subjected to laboratory examination’

A country-made pistol was found abandoned on the roadside at Mahalingapuram in Pollachi on Monday.

The police said that the pistol did not have live rounds and an investigation has been launched to find out the person who left it there.

According to the police, Vijayalakshmi (70) found the pistol along with a pair of gloves near Shanthi theatre at Mahalingapuram on Monday morning. She handed over the weapon and the gloves to the Mahalingapuram police.

The police examined the pistol and found that it was country-made. It did not have live bullets.

Mahalingapuram Inspector R. Gowtham said that a case has been registered based on the complaint of the woman who found the weapon. “An investigation has been launched to trace the person who abandoned the pistol,” said Mr. Gowtham and added that the weapon would be subjected to a laboratory examination as part of the investigation.

The laboratory examination is to check the possible presence of fingerprints of its user and residues of ammunition.