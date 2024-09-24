Pipelines used to draw water illegally from LBP canal removed

Officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) removed pipelines that were used to draw water illegally from the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal.

About 2,300 of water was released from Bhavanisagar dam into the canal on August 15 for irrigating 1,03,500 acre in Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts. Farmers in a few areas complained of drop in water received through distributary canals and the issue was taken up with WRD officials. Based on discussions, officials inspected a few areas at Vellankovil village in Gobichettipalayam block and found water being drawn from the canal illegally. Farmers have installed pipelines and were drawing water from the tunnel to the farm lands. The raid was carried out during night hours recently by Assistant Engineers K. Senthil Kumar (Kavundapadi) and M. Dinesh Kumar (Gobichettipalayam) along with their team.

Officials warned that action would be taken against farmers if they draw water illegally from the canal.

