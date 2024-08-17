Pipelines laid for 1,065.30 km for Athikadavu-Avinashi project

Under the Athikadavu-Avinashi project, pipelines have been laid for 1,065.30 km length to cover 1,045 water bodies located in the drought prone and ground water depleted areas of Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts.

Administrative sanction for the groundwater recharge and drinking water supply scheme was given on March 28, 2018, and the project was handed over to Larsen and Toubro Limited, Chennai, on March 4, 2019, for execution. After finalising the detailed project report, survey works for feeder main lines and distributary lines, alignment and location of six pump houses, and environmental clearance were obtained and main project works commenced on December 25, 2019. The project cost was revised over the years, ₹1,652 crores in 2018 to ₹1,756.88 crores in 2021 and to ₹1,916.41 crores in 2023. It is executed on a design, build, operate, and transfer (DBOT) basis, and the contractor, after commissioning, has to operate and maintain it for 60 months.

An engineer told The Hindu that pumping stations were established at Bhavani, Nallagoundenpalayam, Thiruvachi, Polanaickenpalayam, Emmampoondi and Annur and water pumped from River Bhavani at the downstream of Kalingarayan anicut will finally reach Karamadai in Coimbatore district. The engineer said feeder lines were laid for 106.80 k.m. and distributary lines for 958.50 k.m. The engineer said 1,045 Outer Management System (OMS) were installed in water bodies that will help in controlling the flow of water from the stations.

Pipelines were laid through 52 villages in Erode district, 51 villages in Tiruppur and 25 villages in Coimbatore district. A total of 33,250 KV power is required to operate all the motors in the six pumping stations, the engineer added.