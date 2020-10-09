Pinktober celebrations held to create awareness on breast cancer

Officials reviewing facilities at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on Friday.

SALEM

09 October 2020 23:19 IST

The ‘Pinktober’ celebrations to create awareness on breast cancer was held at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here on Friday. N. Yuvaraj, Director, National Health Mission, K. Senthil Raj, Director, NHM in Tamil Nadu, and other senior officials took part in the event.

Dr. Yuvaraj said, “the information must reach everybody. Women basically neglect their health. Most of the breast cancer cases are reported at later stage and it is better if detection is done at earlier stage.” He added that it would be a great achievement of the campaign if every woman was made to visit a public healthcare facility and undergo screening. He said that it was a highly avoidable cancer.

Dr. Yuvaraj said Salem was doing well in containing COVID-19 and the Centre had provided various schemes like insurance for healthcare workers and legal protection.

Dr. Senthil Raj said 14% of cancer detected among women was breast cancer. He advised officials to take the awareness campaign to entire district and Salem should become breast-cancer free. On COVID-19 containment and treatment measures, Dr. Senthil Raj said the Hospital was doing RT-PCR tests on a par with Madras Medical College and importance must be given for non-COVID-19 treatment as well.

Collector S.A. Raman appreciated the efforts of Hospital authorities in COVID-19 treatment. R. Balajinathan, Dean of the Hospital, said a 450ft banner had been erected outside the Hospital with awareness messages on breast cancer as part of the campaign .

Dr. Venkateshan, Head, Department of Oncology, said early detection was important in treating and curing breast cancer. He added that since 2018, 858 breast cancer cases were reported at the Hospital and chemotherapy had been provided to 2,100 patients, radiotherapy to 250 patients and over 2 lakh tablets had been distributed. The officials awarded nursing students who won in drawing competition held as part of the event and honoured cancer survivors.

The officials reviewed the construction of facilities on the Hospital premises.