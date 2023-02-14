HamberMenu
Pilot project launched to control infections at hospitals

February 14, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sandeep Kumar Saxena, Director General of National Productivity Council, spoke in a programme in the city on Tuesday to launch a pilot project for “Strengthening Infection Prevention and Control Waste Management”.

Sandeep Kumar Saxena, Director General of National Productivity Council, spoke in a programme in the city on Tuesday to launch a pilot project for “Strengthening Infection Prevention and Control Waste Management”. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, launched here on Tuesday a pilot project to strengthen infection prevention and control waste management at hospitals.

B. Sriramulu, president of the Chamber, and K. Annamalai, its secretary, said 10 leading hospitals in the city would be part of the pilot project that would go on for three months. About 100 nurses, 10 from each hospital, would be trained and some of them would get stipend for the training period. A consultant would train the nurses on best practices to prevent infections and manage hospital waste, mainly at Intensive Care Units. The Central government has allocated ₹ 25 lakh for the training programme. It is implemented by the National Productivity Council to create awareness and in Coimbatore, the nodal agency in the Chamber.

After the training period, the nurses and the ICUs would be assessed and certified. Based on the outcome of the pilot project, the National Productivity Council would widen the project to more hospitals, they said.

