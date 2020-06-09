Pilloor water being diverted to Siruvani-fed wards

COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Corporation has begun diverting at 10 million litres a day (MLD) water from its Pilloor project to make good the short fall to wards that get Siruvani water.

According to sources, the Corporation supplied water from the Siruvani Reservoir to 25 wards in full and five wards in part.

It was drawing around 60 MLD, but that quantity was not enough. It needed 10 MLD more which it drew from the Pilloor Reservoir through the Pilloor II drinking water scheme.

Though the capacity of the Pilloor II scheme was 125 MLD, the Corporation had been drawing 100-110 MLD and now it had increased the quantity to 110-120 MLD.

Using the pipelines that connected the Pilloor water distribution pipelines to the Siruvani system, the Corporation supplied the water, the sources added.