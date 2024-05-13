ADVERTISEMENT

Pilloor, Siruvani receive negligible rainfall, say officials

Updated - May 13, 2024 05:52 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 05:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) said that Pilloor Dam’s catchment area has received only 15mm of rainfall as of May 13, which, they deem, is insufficient to significantly improve the dam’s water level. Currently, water level in the dam stands at 11 feet, far below its total height of 55 feet.

“The rainfall received is not adequate. But since the city has been receiving rainfall over the last few days, we remain hopeful for increased precipitation in the catchment area. Pilloor-I and II are currently operational, regularly supplying water to the city,” said Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran.

Similarly, in Siruvani Dam, there has been minimal rainfall in the catchment area. “As of May 12, the dam received only 0.12mm of rainfall, yet it continues to supply 35 MLD of drinking water to Coimbatore,” said a TWAD official.

