Pilloor-III scheme works speeded up, partial commissioning by May

February 21, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Works have been speeded up to initiate partial commissioning of the Pilloor III project by May as land acquisition has been completed, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said.

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) has begun construction of a 73 lakh litre capacity master storage reservoir at ₹134 crores at Pannimadai in the district, he said.

According to a TWAD official, the Board required 168 acres for the master storage tank. Of this, 35.50 acre belonged to the government and 121 acre to private parties.

The Pilloor-III drinking water project is proposed to bring 178 MLD of additional water to the newly added areas of Coimbatore. A Corporation official said ₹779.86 crores was sanctioned for the project in May 2018, and works started in March 2021.

Mr. Prathap inspected the reservoir work on Monday and said, “We are trying to finish the Pilloor project by summer, with partial commissioning before May. Land acquisition is over. As for some pockets under the Compulsory Land Acquisition, funds have been deposited and we will take over the area. We will hand over the lands acquired to TWAD Board in one week,” Mr. Prathap said.

The project proposes to lay 90.76-km pipeline to bring water to the city from the reservoir, a water treatment plant and the Kattanmalai tunnel. Of the total pipeline - 39.3 km has been laid and the remaining work is under way, the TWAD official said.

He said, “Water treatment has been designed for 178.30 million litres per day (MLD) and 92% of the work has been completed. About 98% of the construction of Kattanmalai tunnel is over and the remaining will be completed by February end.”