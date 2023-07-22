Pilloor-III project: officials asked to coduct trial run by end of August

July 22, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Neeraj Mittal, has instructed the Coimbatore Corporation officials to complete the Pilloor-III drinking water project works on a war-time basis and conduct a trial run by the end of August.

Mr. Mittal, who was here in the city on Saturday, inspected the ongoing works at Murugaiyan Parisalthurai in Nellithurai panchayat, Thandiperumalpuram, Kattanmalai, and Pannimalai areas in the district along with Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and other senior officials.

According to a press release, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD Board) engineers were instructed to complete the work of the main pumping station at an estimated cost of ₹134 crore in Murugaiyan Parisalthurai in Nellithurai panchayat.

ADVERTISEMENT

From this station, water will be pumped at 178-MLD (Million Litres per Day) capacity to drinking water treatment plant at Thandiperumalpuram in Marudur village which is 16 km away. The construction of the plant at a cost of ₹104.90 crore has reached the final stage.

Mr. Mittal told the engineers to finish the work of laying the drinking water pipeline in the 900-meter tunnel that was constructed at a cost of ₹62 crore in the Kattanmalai area and the 8-km pipeline from Murugaiyan Parisalthurai to Pannimadai as soon as possible and conduct a test run by the end of August, the release stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.