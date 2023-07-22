HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pilloor-III project: officials asked to coduct trial run by end of August

July 22, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Neeraj Mittal (third right) at Kattanmalai in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Neeraj Mittal (third right) at Kattanmalai in Coimbatore district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Neeraj Mittal, has instructed the Coimbatore Corporation officials to complete the Pilloor-III drinking water project works on a war-time basis and conduct a trial run by the end of August.

Mr. Mittal, who was here in the city on Saturday, inspected the ongoing works at Murugaiyan Parisalthurai in Nellithurai panchayat, Thandiperumalpuram, Kattanmalai, and Pannimalai areas in the district along with Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and other senior officials.

ALSO READ
Water level inches up in Siruvani reservoir; Pilloor-III partial commissioning likely by June-end: TWAD Board

According to a press release, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD Board) engineers were instructed to complete the work of the main pumping station at an estimated cost of ₹134 crore in Murugaiyan Parisalthurai in Nellithurai panchayat.

ALSO READ
Pilloor-III scheme works speeded up, partial commissioning by May

From this station, water will be pumped at 178-MLD (Million Litres per Day) capacity to drinking water treatment plant at Thandiperumalpuram in Marudur village which is 16 km away. The construction of the plant at a cost of ₹104.90 crore has reached the final stage.

ALSO READ
Residents of Ward 30 at Ganapathy in Coimbatore await Pilloor III drinking water connections

Mr. Mittal told the engineers to finish the work of laying the drinking water pipeline in the 900-meter tunnel that was constructed at a cost of ₹62 crore in the Kattanmalai area and the 8-km pipeline from Murugaiyan Parisalthurai to Pannimadai as soon as possible and conduct a test run by the end of August, the release stated.

Related Topics

drinking water / water supply / Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.