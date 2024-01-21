GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pilloor-III pipeline work faces delay in four areas crucial for water supply to added areas in Coimbatore city

January 21, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation and the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board have constructed an eight-km Pilloor-III pipeline, connecting the main pumping station at Murugaiyan Parisalthurai to the storage reservoir at Pannimadai.

However, delays persist in four areas crucial for water supply to reach added areas in Coimbatore city.

Following Pannimadai, the next phase involves connecting the 16 km stretch between Ramakrishnapuram and Pilayarpuram. Works in this section were halted due to a chemical tanker blast at Kuniyamuthur in 2023, which serves as the connecting and distribution point for the project.

In Pilayarpuram, disputes over land ownership between private entities and the Railways have led to further delays of the project. The final phase of the project connects Kuniyamuthur to G.N. Mills, aiming to distribute water to the city’s north zone. However, pending clearance from the State Highways Department has brought work to a standstill.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said, “We anticipate clearance from the Highways Department in the first half of the year and are exploring options to progress with the Kuniyamuthur project. Currently, most of the pipelines and reservoir works are completed, and water has successfully reached the storage reservoir at Pannimadai.”

The project includes the laying of 90.76 km-long network of pipes, of which around 65 km have been covered, a TWAD Board official said.

Coimbatore / water / drinking water / water supply / public works & infrastructure / civic infrastructure

