Pilloor-III drinking water project test run to commence on December 25

December 24, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

:On Dec. 22, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) announced the initiation of the trial run for the Pilloor-III drinking water project from December 25 to January 3. Originally planned for September 25, the trial had to be postponed due to delayed completion of the ₹134 crore project.

During the monthly council meeting, CCMC Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran informed ward councillors that the necessary 60 metres of pipelines for the test were laid. The general water flow test at the pumping station at Murugaiyan Parisalthurai is now prepared for examination. “We are confident that Coimbatore would get water from Pilloor soon and the crucial test run would provide insights into the commencement of water supply to the city,” he said.

The trial involved pumping water from the station at a capacity of 178 mld (Million Litres per Day) to the drinking water treatment plant at Thandiperumalpuram in Marudur village. At Marudur, the construction of a water treatment plant, costing ₹104.90 crore, was in its final stages.

Further, the execution of the first phase of testing, which aimed to transport water from the dam to the initial treatment plant, had allowed water to reach the master storage reservoir (MSR). The MSR would serve as the storage point before the commencement of water supply. Mr. Prabhakaran also mentioned the identification of an additional 60 metres of area requiring pipelines, with plans for initiation post the trial run.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT