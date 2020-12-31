Pilloor III drinking water project: administration holds meeting with land owners

The district administration and Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board on Wednesday conducted meetings with land owners regarding land acquisition for the Pilloor III drinking water project.

Sources said in the meeting conducted under the leadership of Collector K. Rajamani in Marudhur village in Mettupalayam taluk and in Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore North taluk, the officials told about the gazette publication that happened more than two months ago, the land acquisition process that lay ahead and sought suggestions and complaints from the land owners.

The land owners were keen to know the quantum of compensation they would get, the disbursement of compensation if they were to go in for private negotiation, the possibility of handing over the rest of their land holding as well after the administration acquired the extent it required and the possibility of shifting power line poles or well from one side of their land to another side after the acquisition.

The officials said a few land owners were keen on surrendering the rest of their land holding as well as the extent of holding would be small and not suitable for agriculture or any other activity.

The administration, the sources said, had informed the land owners that the next meeting would be on February 3, 2021, by which time they would have to declare if they were opted for private negotiation or would let the government compulsorily acquire the land.

The administration would acquire 123 acre to execute the Pilloor III drinking water project for Coimbatore city. At the meeting, District Revenue Officer T. Ramaduraimurugan, Revenue Department officials and engineers from the TWAD Board were present.