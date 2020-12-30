Pilloor III: district administration to meet land owners

To ask for objections to the land acquisition details it published in the district gazette

Ahead of acquiring the lands required for the implementation of the ₹ 964 crore Pilloor III drinking water supply scheme, the district administration will conduct a meeting with land owners on Wednesday.

Sources said that the meeting would be held in Thimmampalayam Pudur in Mettupalayam and Periyanaickenpalayam inviting the land owners concerned from Thekkamptty, Marudhur, Gudalur North, Gudalur South, Naickenpalayam, Kurudampalayam, Narasimhanaickenpalayam, Pannimadai and Nanjundapuram villages.

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board is implementing the scheme on the Coimbatore Corporation’s behalf to supply 180 million litres a day till 2035 and 317 million litres a day till 2050.

The administration had proposed to acquire 121 of the 163 acre required for the project. The rest of the land belonged to the Revenue Department.

At the Wednesday’s hearing the administration would ask for objections to the land acquisition details it published in the district gazette and after taking into account the same, notify the same. The notification of the gazette publication would pave way for the administration to enter into private negotiation with the land owners or acquire the land as per the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

Sources said the Board had already begun work on the government lands and at the place where it drew water from River Bhavani, near Mettupalayam. The acquisition of land from the land owners was for laying pipeline to convey the treated water from the treatment plant to a master storage reservoir in Pannimadai.