‘Pillar construction at Kurichi Kulam will not reduce storage capacity’

March 21, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

The Corporation has promised to raise a pillar statue in the Kurichi Kulam without reducing the water storage capacity and the retention area

Secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause K. Kathirmathiyon, a consumer organisation, citing a Madras High Court order in 2021, stated that constructions must involve the desecration of water bodies, as development has to be sustainable. “When we enquired Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap regarding the works ongoing at the Kurichi Kulam, he assured us that the sand pathway is for heavy vehicles to ply for the pillar that is to be erected under Smart City Mission.

Mr. Prathap said, “the civic body will ensure the water storage and retention level does not reduce due to this. The sand filling is only temporary so that heavy vehicles can reach the construction site. The Corporation will remove the sand pathway after the structure is raised and the debris will also be cleared completely.”

“An approach road and a deck are also planned for the Kulam,” he added.

“The Corporation has taken steps to increase the retention area around the Muthannan Kulam’,” the Commissioner stated.

According to a 2016 order by the High Court, the progress of removal of all encroachments in the lakes that form the Noyyal river basin must be done and a periodic report should be filed showing the compliances along with a map of the area and photographs, Mr. Kathirmathiyon said.

“The Collector must take measures to ensure this is followed. Any construction inside water bodies will be a contempt of the court order. If any establishment is planned within or around water bodies that disrupts the reserve or holding area, we will have to file a petition with the High Court. This may come in the way of the Smart City Mission works. So, authorities must act according to regulations,” he stated.