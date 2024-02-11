February 11, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Like last year, pilgrims have demanded an early trekking period to Vellingiri hills in Coimbatore district while the usual notified period of trekking is for two months in March and April this year.

In a letter dated February 6, Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan wrote to Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu, seeking permission for pilgrims to go to Vellingiri hills from February to May. R. Nagarajan, a resident of Saravanampatti, has approached the Madras High Court, seeking a four-month trekking period.

According to the Department, trekking to the hills is allowed as per the Boluvampatti block II reserve forest notification on public right of way. As per the notification, pilgrims are allowed in March and April every year.

Last year, however, pilgrims were allowed to trek the hills from February 17 as the Maha Shivaratri fell on February 18. This year, Maha Shivaratri falls on March 8, within the fixed pilgrim period, said officials in the know of the development.

The trekking starts from Vellingiri Andavar temple at Poondi in the downhill. In the 6.5-km trek, pilgrims have to ascend seven hills. Atop the seventh hill, at a height of 1,850 metres (MSL), Lord Shiva in Swayambhu (self-manifested form) is worshipped.

The trekking route passes through forest areas with rich faunal diversity, comprising dry deciduous forest to shola forest and rare and endemic plant species. The forest is home to a variety of animals, including elephant, gaur, tiger, bear, leopard, deer and king cobra. The forest is contiguous with the Kerala side and serves as a migration path for wild elephants.

According to the Forest Department, pilgrims are not allowed after the two months as the hills receive early spells of the southwest monsoon and wind speed of 100 to 120 km per hour. It is not safe to trek the steep hills in such conditions.

Besides causing damage to the ecology, there are commercial motives behind the demand for a four- month trekking period, alleged D. Senthil Kumar of Semmedu village near Vellingiri hills. “People who get the lease to run stalls at the downhill aim to generate good money, for which they want a longer pilgrim period,” he alleged.