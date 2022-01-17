Piled-up garbage at Sampath Nagar in Erode a concern for residents

Piling up of garbage on many streets of Sampath Nagar continues to be a concern for the residents. They urged the Corporation to carryout door-to-door solid waste collection regularly.

The Corporation is on a mission to make the city free of garbage and has removed all the bins placed on the roads and streets in all the 60 wards. It has inducted battery operated vehicles for door-to-door solid waste collection by conservancy workers. It segregates the waste and transports it to micro composting centres for processing. But residents in Sampath Nagar where housing board tenements are present in large numbers claim that workers are collecting garbage only once a week, forcing them to dump the waste on roads.

A few residents said that earlier three garbage collection bins were kept on the streets. As the bins were removed and the workers collected garbage once a week, they dumped it at the road corner. Over 80% waste comprised plastic materials that were banned by the State government. “Since community dogs get attracted to the garbage dumped here, their menace is high,” said a resident. The residents wanted the garbage collected every day by the workers so that dumping in the open could be stopped.