ADVERTISEMENT

Pig farms outside African Swine Fever infected area in Nilgiris allowed to sell pork

January 10, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Officials said ASF had been confirmed only among wild boars in and around the Theppakadu area; the 19 farms outside the infected zone could continue their pork business, however inter-state transport of pigs remains banned and monitoring will continue

Rohan Premkumar

An inspection of vehicles at the Kakanallah forest check post on the Tamil Nadu - Karnataka border in view of the outbreak of African Swine Fever among wild boars | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

As there has not been a noticeable or confirmed outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) among domesticated pigs in the Nilgiris, the district administration has permitted the slaughter and sale of pork outside the 10 km “infected zone”, where the outbreak has been confirmed. Previously, the sale of pork had been banned.

Speaking to The Hindu, Bhagavath Singh, Joint Director of Animal Husbandry (Nilgiris), said that ASF has been confirmed only among wild boars in and around the Theppakadu area in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). “Inspections have been conducted at pig farms and there have been no spikes in mortality rates among animals in the farms,” said Dr. Singh.

As there have been no signs that the viral infection has spread to domesticated pigs in the district, farms rearing pigs outside the infected zone are allowed to slaughter and sell the animals, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nilgiris District Collector, S.P.Amrith, said that there were 19 farms outside the infected zone in the Nilgiris, where around 1,200 animals are being raised. “The owners can ensure that the pigs are healthy and can continue their business,” said the Collector. He added however that the inter-state transport of pigs outside the Nilgiris to neighboring Kerala and Karnataka and vice-versa remains banned.

Officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry stated that all pig farms in the district continue to be monitored to ensure that there is no spread of the infection to domesticated pigs.  

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US