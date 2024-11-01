Breach develops near overflow wall of Somayampalayam tank following heavy rain

A breach had occurred near the overflow wall of the Somayampalayam tank, which spans 7 acres within the Somayampalayam Panchayat.

Heavy rain on Thursday night in isolated areas of Coimbatore district caused a previously identified weak spot near the overflow wall to develop into a fissure again, resulting in renewed water leakage.

“Water is leaking out, and the rate is increasing. If this situation continues, the breach can widen, draining the tank and possibly causing the nearby culvert bridge to collapse,” said R. Santhakumar, founder of Aaniver Amaippu, an NGO dedicated to water bodies and environmental issues. He said a breach of the tank bund could disturb the lives of over 50 families living near the tank.

The leak was found in the morning, prompting immediate notification of panchayat officials. Mr. Santhakumar said the spot had leaked two weeks earlier and had been temporarily patched with sand. “Now, the same hole has developed into a breach. If it worsens, the entire bund could be on the verge of collapsing,” he said.

Panchayat president P. Rangaraj said sandbags had been temporarily placed at the breach site. “The breach remained small because we had blocked it with sandbags, so the water leakage wasn’t significant,” he said. He also mentioned that an uprooted tree from a year ago had weakened this section of the bund, contributing to the current troubles, and that a permanent solution would be discussed with the Block Development Officer and the Collector.

