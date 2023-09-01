HamberMenu
PIB conducts workshop for journalists in Tiruppur

September 01, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A ‘rural media orientation-cum-workshop’ was conducted under the aegis of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Tiruppur on Friday to orient mediapersons on the approach towards disseminating information about government schemes and initiatives, against the backdrop of the spread of unverified content through social media.

M. Annadurai, Additional Director General, Press Information Bureau and Central Bureau of Communication, said the digital revolution was turning out to be a challenge to the media. Faster spread of fake news through misuse of technology with its attendant consequences necessitated the workshop, he said.

K. Jegadeesh Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, Tiruppur district, and B. Rajendran, Assistant Director, Ministry of MSME, Government of India, MSME-DI, Coimbatore, spoke about the latest schemes initiated through the respective departments.

P. Arun Kumar, Joint Director, Press Information Bureau, Chennai, and M. Sri Hari, Associate Professor and Head In-Charge, Communication and Media Studies Department, Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, also addressed the participants.

