Physiotherapist from Coimbatore arrested for rape

Published - September 24, 2024 09:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a Coimbatore-based physiotherapist for allegedly raping a young woman at his residence last year.

According to the police, N. Ananthakrishnan, 68, a resident of IOB Colony at Maruthamalai foothills, was arrested based on the complaint lodged by a 23-year-old woman from another district, who is currently living in the city.

The police said that Ananthakrishnanan and the young woman, who completed her architecture degree, developed friendship and he consulted her for design ideas for his new house at IOB Colony.

He invited the woman to his house in January last year, when he was alone, on the pretext of design consultation. The woman in her complaint alleged that the accused raped her during the visit, said the police.

The woman approached the National Commission for Women, allegedly after a police inspector and an Assistant Commissioner of Police did not investigate her complaint properly and intimidated her.

Based on instructions from the Commission, which also instructed action against the two police officers, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan tasked another ACP, namely Karikal Pari Shankar, to investigate the woman’s complaint. A case was registered against Ananthakrishnan at the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore west, for offences under sections 342, 323, 376 (i) and 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mr. Shankar said the accused escaped to Kerala after the case was registered and feared arrest. However, his location was traced to Kumily in Idukki district. A summons was served and he was arrested in Coimbatore on Monday, said the officer. Ananthakrishnan was produced before a court and he was remanded in judicial custody.

